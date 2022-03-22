SME finance mela on March 24th

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) in collaboration with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) would hold a small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) finance mela at LCCI premises on March 24th from 11 am to 7 pm, a statement said on Monday.

As many as 26 banks and financial institutions to take part in the mela, its president Mian Nauman Kabir said, adding, banks would take part to apprise SMEs about their products.

He said Reza Baqir, governor SBP had been invited as chief guest while experts from the central bank, commercial banks, and trade bodies would also take part and give information about role and functions of different stakeholders, scope, and best practices in SME financing, key issues, challenges, and way forward.

According to LCCI, the objective of the event is to create awareness among SMEs regarding available products and services offered by financial Institutions and banks.

Banks and SMEs would show and sell their products & services during the event to identify windows/options available for financing their needs through financial institutions and get answers of their queries on the spot, it said.