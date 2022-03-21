Police raid on folksinger’s concert resented

PESHAWAR: The artiste community and cultural activists have asked the provincial government to take notice of the raid on the concert of the noted folk artiste during a musical concert in the jurisdiction of Peshtakhara Police Station recently.

Artistes and fans on Sunday also took to social media to show solidarity with the victim artiste.

Khadim Hussain, provincial secretary culture of the Awami National Party (ANP) in a statement said that attack on musical concert was unjustified and should be termed as a terror attack on Pakhtun culture. He added that his party would raise its voice against the violence against the participants of the peaceful event.

“According to my information, local police officials were involved in the incident. Karan Khan is a respectable folk artiste and raid on his live performance, breakage of musical instruments and denigrating wedding guests were in no way permissible in a typical Pakhtun society. The high-ups should take notice of this brutal incident,” he demanded.

Karan Khan, popular Pashto folksinger was performing at a private wedding ceremony on Friday night last when local residents complained to the police, narrated by a resident on condition of anonymity.

Shafeeq Gigyani, social activist in his statement has condemned the unfortunate incident and also announced a protest outside the Peshawar Press Club today (Monday).

“I gathered some information regarding the raid on Karan Khan’s live concert. Police party headed by a station house officer raided the musical concert, beat up the musicians, broke down musical instruments and got away with a bag full of money,” he alleged.

Rashid Khan, president of Hunari Tolana Welfare Society, when contacted said that the artiste community had condemned the raid on the folksinger’s musical concert and asked KP authorities to ensure security to the artistes and musicians.

“The incident has sent a wave of insecurity among the artiste community. Artiste community stands with Karan Khan and his music team. Denigrating innocent artistes is not tolerable, the responsible officials should be taken to task,” he maintained.