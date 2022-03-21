Usman Ijaz scoops KPT tennis crown

ISLAMABAD: Usman Ijaz got the better of Hamza Asim 6-3, 6-2 to win the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Tennis men’s singles event at the Islamabad Tennis Complex Courts Sunday.

Usman beat Hamza 6-3, 6-2 to win the title. Earlier, he defeated Qasim Ali 8-3 while Hamza prevailed over Jabir Ali 8-4 in superset semi-final. Jabir was considered favourite to make it to the final.

Another upset was witnessed in the boys’ Under-16 semi-finals, Haziq Hamza defeated Ali Zain 6-2.

In the boys’ Under-12 final, Hassan Usmani defeated Abdul Wasay 6-2, 6-2. Sheeza Sajjid defeated Soha Ali to win the girls’ final.

Brigadier Tariq Bashir (KPT) was the chief guest who distributed prizes amongst the winners and runners-up. Fazal-e-Subhan Director Islamabad Tennis Complex thanked Chairman KPT Nadir Waraich for his support.

Results: Boys’ singles (Open) round-robin matches: Jabir Ali bt Ali Zain 8-2; Qasim Ali bt Ubaida Ilyas 8-3; Hamza Asim bt Muhammad Osama 8-1; Abdullah Khan bt Adnan Khan 8-3; Osama bt Inam Qadir 8-0; Jabir Ali bt Ahmed Murad 8-2; Ali Zain bt Ahmed Murad 8-2: Omer Masood bt Mohammad Obaida 8-6.

Semi-finals: Usman Ejaz bt Qasim Ali 8-3; Hamza Asim bt Jabir Ali 8-4.

Final: Usman Ejaz bt Hamza Asim 6-3, 6-2.

Open singles (Ladies) Round Robin Matches: Sheeza Sajjid bt Amara Khan 6-3; Zara Khan bt Farah Khan 6-3; Amara Khan bt Farah Khan 6-2; Soha Ali bt Zara Khan 6-0.

Final: Sheeza Sajjid bt Soha Ali 6-2 6-4.

Boys’ Under-12 round-robin matches: Abdul Wasay bt Rizwan Shah 6-2; Hassan Usmani bt Umer Imtiaz 6-0; Ozair Maqsood bt Omair Khan 6-1; Amir Masood bt Vishal 6-0; Abdul Wasay bt Amir Masood 6-2; Hassan Usmani bt Ozair Maqsood 6-1.

Final: Hassan Usmani bt Abdul Wasay 6-2, 6-2.

Boys’ Under-16 round robin matches: Sameer Kiyani bt Hassan Usmani 6-1; Subhan Aslam bt Abdul Wahid 6-2; Ali Zain bt Inam Qadir 6-0; Abdul Wasay bt Ahmed Imtiaz 7-5; Zahid Bin Ayan bt Abdul Wahid 6-3; Mohammad Jareer bt Inam Qadir 6-1. Semi-finals: Sameer Kiyani bt Abdullah Khan 7-5; Haziq Asim bt Ali Zain 6-2.