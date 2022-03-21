Opposition up in arms: NA speaker calls session on 25th

ISLAMABAD: Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaisar on Sunday summoned the crucial requisitioned session of the House to meet here at the Parliament House on March 25 at 11am, due to OIC CFM, rather than on March 21 which culminates the 14-day mandatory period for no-trust motion, according to the constitution and relevant laws, igniting a storm of political protests amidst an already polarised situation.



The combined opposition had submitted a requisition to summon the house along with the notice of no-trust resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly Secretariat on March 8.

The speaker in his orders issued by his office said that the requisitioned session of the lower house of the Parliament could not be held before March 24 due to exclusive use of the National Assembly hall for holding the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers Summit.

In his order, the speaker said, "Having no adequate option available, whatsoever, for holding of the session of the National Assembly before March 24, therefore, in the exercise of powers conferred upon me under clause (3) of Article 54 of the Constitution, I hereby summon the session of the National Assembly on the first available date which is March 25 at 11am at the Parliament."

Whereas, according to the Clause (3) of Article 54 of the Constitution, "Following a requisition signed by not less than one-fourth of the total membership of the National Assembly, the Speaker shall summon the National Assembly to meet, at such time and place as he thinks fit, within 14 days of the receipt of the requisition; and when the speaker has summoned the Assembly only he may prorogue it."

The speaker in his order said that the National Assembly had adopted a motion in the House on January 21 for the exclusive use of the National Assembly hall for the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers scheduled on March 22 and 23. He said the Senate Secretariat was also approached to hold the National Assembly session but the same was not available as the Senate hall was also undergoing renovation. He said that the CDA chairman and deputy commissioner Islamabad were also contacted but they also informed the National Assembly Secretariat that no place was available at present for the holding of the National Assembly session.

Coming down hard on the Speaker's action, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in a press conference at the Zardari House, said that Imran Khan is running away from the vote of no-confidence and in his desperation, he has made the speaker abrogate the constitution.

“With defeat imminent, the coward Imran wants to play with the country. We will not let him play with the fate of the country. He has abrogated the constitution of Pakistan,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said according to the constitution, the speaker has to call a session within 14 days. As per the rules, the session should be held within seven days. Fourteen days is the limit for the requisition of the session, which too has been violated. “The institutions responsible for implementing our constitution will not make a political decision but a lawful and constitutional one,” he hoped. He said the numbers game has made it evident that the government has lost its majority with its allies leaving it high and dry.

As far as the talks with the allies are concerned, he said how positive they are has been reported by the media. “An ally on the television said that their stance will be before the country after the OIC meeting,” he said.

He said they had made it obvious before the country that this defeated man would run. “We were not anticipating that he would also abrogate the constitution,” he said adding that the proceedings of the no-confidence could have started on 21st March, then the OIC would have three days and we would work as per the schedule. “We believe that there is no space for this in the constitution and we will fight this case on a constitutional and judicial forum,” he said. "Our numbers are complete. We are challenging them to start the process tomorrow, which they had to do anyway. We can defeat them on any day. Against the speaker, we will work as per the consensus of the joint opposition," said Bilawal.

The process of no-confidence should be completed immediately and should take place as devised by the law and constitution, he said. "I had said before the media that the session on the 21st would be called but sabotaged. In that case, my stance within my party and that in front of the opposition would be not leaving the hall till we get our right in case of such an effort. The speaker abrogating the constitution is making an effort to make the OIC conference controversial."

Bilawal said we will challenge this gross violation of the constitution in the Supreme Court and we hope that Pakistan has one institution that is ready to protect our constitutional and democratic rights along with the parliament and our vote.

Regarding the storming of Parliament Lodges, he said does the Pakistani nation not know that this man attacked the parliament, the rooms of parliamentarians and arrested them? Responding to questions, the chairman PPP said that the attack on the Sindh House was an attack on the Federation. “It is the continuity of a series. We believe that the law is very clear on terrorism and the government using its resources to spread terror comes under terrorism. We will approach the courts and pursue this as a case of terrorism,” he said adding that it cannot be tolerated and they should think about how their actions have consequences. He said how will they protect Bani Gala and the KP house after a week if such a precedent is set. “We are law-abiding and democratic people who will face them in the courts,” he said.

The job of the Supreme Court is to protect and implement the constitution and it will not facilitate this government on its unconstitutional step. It will make a constitutional decision, not a political one. We appreciate how the Supreme Court sent a message that it stands with the law and constitution, even on a weekend.

He asked how can Imran say that the people will punish the members who vote against him as the people of Pakistan themselves are not ready to vote for him. He said the members of the parliament have seen how he has lost every by-election in the past three years.

"Every member of the assembly knows that people abhor and hate his economic policies, along with every person who had been his facilitator for three years,” he said. He said the Pakistani nation will not forgive any member who votes for him as the people of Pakistan hold him responsible for the tsunami of price-hike they are drowning in and are worried about of taxes, unemployment and poverty.

Bilawal said Imran Khan would be held accountable for the economic policy and his corruption. “How can he accuse the members without a single evidence when he has the FIA and NAB?” he asked. He said Imran Khan tries to use Islam. “Does he think that the people have forgotten what destruction he has made in the name of Riyasat-e-Madina? Does the Riyasat-e-Madina allow for its prime minister and ministers to use such language,” he questioned. He asked does the Riyasat-e-Madina allow him to target not only his political opponents but also the women in their families and does the Riyasat-e-Madina allow him to trouble the poor and give the rich relief. “Does the Riyasat-e-Madina allow us to bow in front of tyranny? Does the Riyasat-e-Madina allow for the common man in Pakistan to be worried because of hunger,” he asked adding that this is not the Riyasat of Madina and Imran Khan should stop using this term.

About the OIC, he said his grandfather had held an OIC conference of the heads of Muslim states in Lahore. “We respect the guests that have come. We have made these connections and friendships,” he said. He said Imran Khan did not call an OIC conference in Pakistan over the Kashmir cause, or any other issue of Pakistan. "It is happening for Afghanistan and for the Taliban,” he said. “We want the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan to be resolved."

Bilawal declared Prime Minister Imran Khan as a foreign agent, saying "it was your job to harm the country's foreign and economic policies and you did so wonderfully." He said it was Imran's job to sabotage the CPEC and he did so. “Imran was planted to sabotage the Kashmir cause. He was given the task to campaign for Modi." Going on, Bilawal said Imran Khan was tasked to sabotage Pakistan's relations with Europe. “He is adopting the foreign policy of India. What is the difference between his foreign policy and that of India right now,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said on Sunday the Speaker of National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, is under oath to follow the Constitution of 1973 and therefore must not show allegiance to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement, the Sindh Information and Labour Minister said that proceedings could be initiated against the National Assembly Speaker under Article Six of the Constitution for disobeying it. He said the speaker was bound to summon the National Assembly session within 14 days after the requisition was submitted. Ghani said that if voting was not held on the no-confidence motion pending against the PM by March 28, then such a delay would be considered as a serious violation of the Constitution. He said the speaker was bound to hold the voting on the no-confidence motion within seven days or action could be taken against him (the Speaker) under Article Six of the Constitution for failing to timely perform this function.

Addressing a press conference, Secretary-General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari said the Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaisar was trying to bail out the prime minister by summoning the requisite session of the National Assembly on March 25 in violation of the constitution.

Bokhari was accompanied by Secretary Information PPP Parliamentarians Shazia Marri and Secretary Information PPP Faisal Karim Kundi.

Quoting the Clause 3 of Article 54 of the constitution, Bokhari said it is very clear the requisite session of the National Assembly had to be held within 14 days, which ends by March 22, and the Speaker has violated the provision of the Constitution under which he took the oath. Bokhari said the speaker has resorted to applying Article 254 of the Constitution through a misinterpretation but there was no excuse for the speaker under that provision. “The Speaker National Assembly has clearly violated the constitution and Article 6 of the Constitution is very clear on violation of the constitution,” he said.

Nayyar Bokhari asked the combined opposition to bring the no-confidence motion against the speaker National Assembly over the constitutional violation committed by him.

Secretary Information PPP Parliamentarians Shazia Marri said that Speaker National Assembly should avoid violating the constitution to save Imran Khan's government. She said the position of the Speaker National Assembly is neutral, but perhaps, Asad Qaiser also considers neutrality as an 'animal quality' and therefore he is acting in a partisan manner. She said Speaker Asad Qaiser with his partisan behaviour has made the OIC conference controversial which is highly regrettable.

PPP's Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi said if Imran Khan has any courage then he should convene the house to show his majority,” he said. He dubbed the speaker as a “PTI worker’ instead of the custodian of the house. Kundi said the prime minister is violating the orders of the Election Commission “The Election Commission of Pakistan should ensure implementation of its rules and orders,” he said.

PMLN spokesperson Marryium Aurangzeb in her reaction said the Speaker cannot adjourn the session after the motion of no-confidence has been moved in the House. Turning away from constitutional and legal provisions was unconstitutional, which falls under the category of treason, she concluded. “Article 5 is clear about the violation of the Constitution and Article 6 envisages the punishment. Article 95 sets out the mechanism for the no-confidence motion,” she said adding the Constitution bound the Speaker to complete this action within 7 days after the motion has been filed.

She said according to Article 54 of the Constitution states the Speaker cannot delay convening the session more than 14 days after being requisitioned. The opposition submitted the requisition on March 8 and deadline for convening the session is March 22, she said adding if the Speaker did not convene the session before March 22, it would be unconstitutional.