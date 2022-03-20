ISLAMABAD/ DIR/ PESHAWAR: The opposition has decided to bring a no-confidence motion against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan.

According to sources, the opposition will submit no-confidence motion against the KP CM Mahmood Khan soon after decision on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) had already made announcement of parting ways with KP government. Pakistan People's Party provincial chief Najmuddin Khan on Saturday claimed that 45 lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were in contact with the PPP, saying the number of PTI dissidents could increase in the time to come.

Speaking at a press conference, he said that they would also submit a no-trust move against the KP chief minister as more and more members of the PTI had started contacting them. Flanked by general secretary Shuja Khan, information secretary Amjad Khan Afridi and others, the PPP leader said that the PTI leadership had now opted to use cheap tactics instead of facing the legal and constitutional process.

He said the selected rulers should now take steps to stop the falling of wickets with every ball of opposition parties. The information secretary said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had postponed his planned visit to Dir and Chitral districts due to inclement weather conditions and voting on no-trust move in the National Assembly session on 20th and 21st, respectively.

PTI senior leaders and cabinet members, meanwhile, dispelled the impression about any rift in the ruling party, saying the elected members had trust in Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. The party leaders and cabinet members spoke to The News after PPP provincial president Najmuddin Khan claimed that they had secured support of 45 PTI MPAs in the KP Assembly.

“They should give it a try if they are so confident. They must not forget that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rejected them,” said Taimur Saleem Jhagra, health and finance minister, challenging the PPP leader to go for the move.

Taimur Jhagra categorically denied that there was any rift in the PTI. “We are Pakhtuns, who never ditch their party and leaders during a challenging situation. Prime Minister Imran Khan is our leader in the centre and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in KP,” he said.

One cabinet member claimed three PPP MPAs were in touch with the ruling party in KP and they had assured them that they would support Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. Minister for Education Shahram Khan Tarakai also rejected claims of the PPP leader, saying all elected representatives of the party stood by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“We have two-thirds majority in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. There is not a single member in our party who would quit the party in a crisis. They are Pakhtuns and followers of Imran Khan and will stand behind Chief Minister Mahmood Khan,” Shahram Tarakai insisted. He said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rejected other political parties for committing ‘corruption and looting’ the national exchequer.

“The opposition political parties and their so-called leaders stand exposed. The PTI government launched many projects for the wellbeing of the people and the Sehat Card is a case in point and it has won us widespread appreciation,” he added.

Shahram Tarakai said the opposition parties were worried about their future. “They cannot defeat the PTI in the next general election,” he asserted. “The opposition parties have jointly launched a smear campaign against the government. We are not involved in any scandal. These so-called politicians are least bothered to mitigate the sufferings of the common people,” he argued.

According to Shahram Tarakai, the PTI MPAs knew it would be a ‘political suicide’ to leave the party and its leadership in crisis and join the ‘mafias’. “A major difference between them and us is transparency. Our prime minister is accessible to every party leader and worker. Since our leader is honest, he never tolerates corrupt elements in the government no matter how important they are,” he said. The ruling PTI has 94 MPAs in the KP Assembly while 42 lawmakers belong to the opposition parties.