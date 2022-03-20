Wheelchair Tennis: Pakistan team moves into semifinals

KARACHI: Pakistans wheelchair tennis team moved into the semifinals of ITF Wheelchair Tennis Team Cup Qualifiers in Antalya, Turkey on Friday.

Pakistan’s team earned second place in the Group A. Now, it will play against the winner of Asia Group B , either Australia or Iraq on Sunday (today) at Magsaysay Tennis Academy. Earlier, Pakistan lost to Malaysia in it’s 2nd Round Robin Match 3-0. It is to be noted that seven nations from Asia are competing in this ITF Wheelchair Tennis Qualifier. The winner of all regions will be qualified for World group event at Portugal next month.