Wheelchair Tennis: Pakistan team moves into semifinals

KARACHI: Pakistans wheelchair tennis team moved into the semifinals of ITF Wheelchair Tennis Team Cup Qualifiers in Antalya, Turkey on Friday.
Pakistan’s team earned second place in the Group A. Now, it will play against the winner of Asia Group B , either Australia or Iraq on Sunday (today) at Magsaysay Tennis Academy. Earlier, Pakistan lost to Malaysia in it’s 2nd Round Robin Match 3-0. It is to be noted that seven nations from Asia are competing in this ITF Wheelchair Tennis Qualifier. The winner of all regions will be qualified for World group event at Portugal next month.
KARACHI: Egypt's Karim Abdel Gawad won the $50000 Karachi Squash Open Championship that concluded here at DA Creek...
BELGRADE: Yaroslava Mahuchikh overcame the “total panic” of armed conflict in her native Ukraine to win gold in...
MANCHESTER: Liverpool and Manchester City are embroiled in another tense fight for the Premier League title with both...
ISLAMABAD: Rimsha Ijaz broke clear, gaining a single-stroke lead over her nearest opponent in the gold category of the...
BRIMINGHAM: Arsenal took another big step towards ending a five-year exile from the Champions League as Bukayo...
LAHORE: Centuries by Asad Shafiq and Imran Butt led Balochistan to a 76-run win over Central Punjab in the eighth...
Comments