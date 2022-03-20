POs, fraudsters arrested in Mardan

MARDAN: Two proclaimed offenders along with three accomplices and another 17 suspects were nabbed during raids in the district on Saturday while a gang of fraudsters was busted with Rs62,000 fake currency notes.

On the directives of District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan, the cops conducted search and strike operations in Lundkhwar, Kharaki and Shahbaz Garhi areas of the district. Besides arresting the wanted men, the raiding teams also recovered seven pistols, two Kalashnikovs and bullets of various kinds.

Also, 57 buildings were checked during inspections and three unregistered tenants were booked under the relevant law.Meanwhile, a three-member gang was nabbed at a nakabandi in Par Hoti area and Rs62,000 fake currency notes along with a motorcar were seized from them. The arrestees were identified as Bakhtiar, Ibrar and Zeeshan, who confessed their involvement in the business of fake currency notes.