Biased opposition

The opposition has filed a vote of no confidence against the incumbent prime minister. The merit of this vote is questionable. There is no doubt that the finicial situation of the world is a major cause of inflation in Pakistan. Moreover, the opposition itself is partly responsible for the lack of performance by this government as its attitude towards the government has been unethical from the get go.

From day one, opposition leaders have been claiming that they will not accept the prime minister, and even now they are demanding his removal instead of evaluating his policies properly.

Imtiaz Akhter

Rawalpindi