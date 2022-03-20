Biased opposition

The opposition has filed a vote of no confidence against the incumbent prime minister. The merit of this vote is questionable. There is no doubt that the finicial situation of the world is a major cause of inflation in Pakistan. Moreover, the opposition itself is partly responsible for the lack of performance by this government as its attitude towards the government has been unethical from the get go.
From day one, opposition leaders have been claiming that they will not accept the prime minister, and even now they are demanding his removal instead of evaluating his policies properly.
Imtiaz Akhter
Rawalpindi
This refers to the editorial, ‘Recognising Islamophobia’ . The UN has finally proclaimed to observe March 15 as...
According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics , 5436 people have died in road accidents in the year 2019-20. These...
This refers to the editorial, ‘Vulnerable to violence’ . It is heart-wrenching to see people from the transgender...
This is to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to the fact that the rights of labourers in Hub are...
There are discrepancies in the way men and women are treated in Pakistan. Of these, the gender pay gap is perhaps one...
This refers to the article, ‘Perils of desperation’ by Raoof Hasan . The writer is right when he says that the...
Comments