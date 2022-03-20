Just give up

Now that a number of PTI MNAs have openly declared their intention to vote against the prime minister in the no-confidence motion, Imran Khan is in a fix.
Even if he were to somehow disqualify the two dozen dissenting MNAs before the no-confidence vote, how will he be able to pass the next budget or any other bill in parliament? It seems that the only way out of this mess for him is to resign and dissolve the assembly and seek a fresh mandate from the people.
Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi
