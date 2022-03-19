Faculty members of UoM given awards

PESHAWAR: Awards were distributed to several faculty members at the University of Malakand on Friday.
A press release said that Higher Education Department gave away the “Research Excellence Awards” to four faculty members arts and humanities of the varsity, including Dr Murad Ali, chairman of political science department, Dr Sajjad Ali, assistant professor of the Journalism and Mass Communication, Dr Noorul Basar Amn from Pashto Department and a faculty member from Tourism Department.
Also, Dr Muhammad Javed, Dr Muhammad Sadiq and several others were among those who won awards in sciences.
