Minus-one only way to end crisis, says PTI founding member

ISLAMABAD: Founding member of ruling PTI and MNA from Karachi Najeeb Haroon thinks that stepping down by Prime Minister Imran Khan and nominating another candidate for premiership from the ranks and files of party is the only way to end the crisis.

Talking in the programme Naya Pakistan, hosted by Shahzad Iqbal on Geo News, Najeeb Haroon said that the PM should resign and bring forward any other member from party to become prime minister. "That's the only way to move forward and bring this crisis to an end." he stated.

The MNA said that not only government but the party is also on stake by this stalemate situation, albeit he reaffirmed his support for the party in the crisis, despite having differences. "I am founding member and conveyed my thinking to the premier in a meeting as well." Haroon stated. He though distanced himself from the position taken by Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umer and Fawad Chaudhry, who said that PTI is name of Imran Khan only.

Earlier in the show, another disgruntled MP of PTI Aamir Talal Gopang appeared and denied the impression that he is voting against party line after being bribed by opposition. After Aamir Talal Gopang arrival to scene, the number of PTI disgruntled MPs reached to 14 as Afzal Khan Dhandla also released a video message, confirming his distance from the party. "I am saying it under oath that I haven't taken any perks and privileges for committing vote against party line," Gopang stated. Amir Talal Gopang is MNA of PTI from Muzaffergarh, elected on PTI ticket from NA 186.

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also participated in the show and termed the incident of ransacking Sindh House by PTI workers unfortunate. Murad Ali Shah demanded an action against the negligence of police in the event.