ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has imposed a fine worth Rs50,000 on Prime Minister Imran Khan for holding a public rally in Lower Dir, local media reported on Friday.
Following the violation of the election code of conduct, the district monitoring officer of the ECP imposed Rs50,000 fine on PM Imran Khan for holding the public gathering. The officer directed the premier to submit the bank challan after paying the fine till March 22.
