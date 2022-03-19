CDA to use modern technology for better services delivery

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and mobile company on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Capital Development Authority (CDA) at the CDA headquarters for the use of advanced technology in the delivery of services by the authority.

Chairman Capital Development Authority Amer Ali Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of the company and Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), Hatem Bamatraf, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat, and other officials were present on this occasion.

The CDA Chairman said that the use of modern technology would not only speed up the work of various formations of the authority but also enhance the process of transparency.He further said that a state-of-the-art tracking system has been installed in the environment wing vehicles while vehicles of other departments including the Sanitation Department, Street Lights are also being shifted to the same system.

Similarly, he said any citizen could avail CDA’s state-of-the-art One Window Facilitation Centre online from any place and avail of other services including CDA, District Administration, and other services including online registration of their grievances. The online record of any file can also be traced. The Chairman Capital Development Authority also expressed the hope that the citizens would benefit from the use of this advanced technology.

Chief Executive Officer of PTCL thanked DC Islamabad including Chairman Capital Development Authority and said that their special cooperation helped in launching the project ahead of time and also in the future.