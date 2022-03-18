Siraj says turncoats beneficiaries of corrupt system

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has expressed sorrow that the turncoats of all political parties are the ultimate beneficiaries of the corrupt capitalist system and interest-based politics. The threatening and awkward statements by ministers are not only earning bad name for country but also pushing the country towards serious political crises, while prime minister himself using derogatory language against his opponents, ignoring his status. It is high time prime minister Imran Khan should admitting his failure and that his bad governance ha spushed the country towards political crisis, should step down so that fresh and transparent elections should be held, he said while addressing a meeting of party office bearers at Mansoorah on Thursday.

Siraj appealed to the political parties to refrain from heading to collision course since democracy would irrversibly suffer serious damage as a result. He said PTI badly failed to deliver, and it also plundered public assets by joining the corrupt system and dirty bargaining after coming to power.

The politics without any ideology was the main reason behind the ongoing political circus in Islamabad, he said. The nation expected Prime Minister Imran Khan to explain his government’s performance in response the no-confidence motion against him, he said.

Demanding fresh elections to bring the country out of prevailing crisis, he said the people were the true custodians and they should be allowed to choose their representatives through fresh and fair polls. The prime minister, he said, must understand that a country could not be run on the basis of loud speeches and false claims.

The ruling elite, he said, was occupying the country’s resources for decades, depriving the masses from basis needs. Millions of children were out of schools due to poverty, he said, adding the inflation and unemployment were uncontrolled due to false economic policies of the ruling party, he said.He said the three main parties had badly failed to deliver and exposed. Siraj advised the political parties not to adopt the path of clash as it will ultimately deprive the country of democracy. He said the JI had decided to stay away from the political circus and continue its struggle to transform Pakistan into Islamic welfare state. He said the masses wanted to get rid of the status quo parties and corrupt system and the JI was their ultimate choice.