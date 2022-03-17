Tennis Grand Slams to trial final-set tie-breaks

PARIS: Tennis´ Grand Slam tournaments will all trial using a first-to-10 tie-break in final sets this year, the four competitions announced on Wednesday.
Until now, the major events all employed different rules on how to end a match which reaches 6-6 in a deciding set.
The Australian Open already uses a first-to-10 breaker, while the US Open has opted for a traditional first-to-seven tie-break at 6-6 for over 50 years.
KARACHI: All three Pakistani players crashed out of the $50,000 Karachi Open Squash Championship at Creek Club here on...
AMSTERDAM: Darwin Nunez headed home in the 77th minute as Benfica stunned Ajax to reach the Champions League...
KARACHI: Iran’s Amir Sarkhosh, who had toppled Pakistan’s fancied duo of Muhammad Sajjad and Muhammad Asif in...
INDIAN WELLS: Spain’s Paula Badosa kept her Indian Wells WTA title defense on track Tuesday, holding off determined...
MANCHESTER: Atletico Madrid drove the final nail in the coffin of a miserable season for Manchester United as Renan...
COURCHEVEL: Marco Odermatt became the first Swiss man to win the overall World Cup alpine skiing title since 2010 on...
Comments