18 women given performance awards

LAHORE:The ceremony of distributing awards to women who have performed outstandingly in various fields was held at Governor House on Thursday.

Around 18 women, including Samia Raheel Qazi, Dr Alia Ehsan, actress Saba Pervez and hockey player Afshan Noorin were awarded the "Women Award". A special event was organised at Governor’s House here by former MNA Onaza Ehsan in honour of the women who have shown outstanding performance in various fields.

While the former MNA Onaza Ehsan was the Chief Guest at the ceremony in which former MNA Samia Raheel Qazi and other women were also present. Onaza Ehsan presented awards to former MNA Samia Raheel Qazi, famous actor Saba, Kiran Khan, former actress Sahiba, Hockey player Afshan Noreen, famed poet Sadaf, Sayem Ali Dada, Sadia Arshad, Amna Wattoo Kasuri, Rahat Bano, Mrs Fatima, Ayesha Hamid, Yasmeen Rehman, Saima Aftab, Shazia Ammar Meena, Ehsan Leghari and others were awarded for their outstanding performance in various sectors and also congratulated them.