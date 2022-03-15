KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed home secretary and IG Sindh police to submit their compliance reports about deputing the lady police commandos in all girls hostels of public sector universities and colleges of Sindh.

The direction came on petition against forced leave of vice chancellor of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana over two medical students’ suicide incidents.

Petitioner Prof. Dr Anila Attaur Rehman had challenged the chief minister’s notification with regard to sending her on forced leave for 45 days over issue of medical students’ suicide incidents. The court also issued bailable warrants against acting vice chancellor of SMBBMU for willful disobedience of the court orders.

The court on previous hearing had observed that prima facie allegations level against the petitioner are yet to be proved and no material has been placed on record to keep the petitioner out of such vital position. The court had ordered that petitioner may continue with her assignment as vice chancellor of the respective university.

Petitioner counsel submitted that despite court directives alleged contemnor failed to comply with the orders of the court and did not hand over the charge to the petitioner as VC of the university. SHC’s division bench comprising Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar and Justice Adnanul Karim Memon observed that if this state of affairs, which is alarming and the court had no option but to issue notice to the alleged contemnor for willful disobedience of the court orders.

The court issued bailable warrants against Acting VC in sum of Rs1,00,000 to be served through SSP Shaheed Benazirabad to execute the same on alleged contemnor and produced her before the court on next date of hearing. The court also directed secretary universities and boards to appear before the court and explain his position by March 16.

In another petition of vice chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto university veterinary and animals service Sakrand (SBBUVASS) against forced leave, the court also issued bailable warrants against Acting VC for disobeying the court orders.

Petitioner Mohammad Farooq Hassan had also challenged his 45 days forced leave by the competent authority. Petitioner counsel submitted that despite court directives that petitioner may continue with his assignment as VC of the university as allegations against him are yet to be proved and no material has been placed on record to keep him out of position.

Petitioner counsel submitted that alleged contemnor did not hand over charge to him despite court orders. The court issued bailable warrants against alleged contemnor through SSP Larkana and directed him to produce him before court on next date of hearing to explain the contempt of court charges leveled against him.

The court made clear that if concerned SSPs in both cases failed to comply with the court orders then appropriate orders shall be passed against them.