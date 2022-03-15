KPT junior tennis to begin from 19th

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Tennis Complex will host two-day KPT Junior Tennis on March 19-20. The tournament is part of the league which has been in progress at the complex for the last two months.
Over 100 local juniors are expected to compete in the two-day event. Tournament Director Kamran Khalil said that arrangements were in the final phase to hold the event in a befitting manner.
“The organising committee will hold its meeting on March 17 to finalise other relevant details.” The junior tennis event will be contested in six different categories including boys’ Under-12, boys’ Under-16, boys open, girls’ Under 12, girls’ Under-16, and girls open.
The draws of the league will be announced on March 18 here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex. The winners and runners-up will be awarded prizes and trophies.
