Party traitors’ pictures to be displayed in cities: Gill

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said on Sunday that if any PTI member voted in favour of ‘no-trust move', he would be disqualified and photographs of traitors would be displayed in cities.



If any PTI member wanted to support the opposition, he should resign first and then face the PTI in elections. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan chose the way of standing with dignity in the world, instead of succumbing to any pressure.

Talking to the media, he alleged that the PMLN with the help of some section of media, resorted to propaganda against the PTI ministers. He said that PMLN leader Ahsan Iqbal had given contract of trees to his brother when he was minister in Nawaz Sharif cabinet; Khawaja Asif had kept residence permit (Aqama) of a labourer and bad performance of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG was obvious.

He said that Pakistan's export had first time dropped when Khurram Dastgir was commerce minister and the performance of Ishaq Dar was the worst of all the times, adding that PMLN government had to seek apology from the World Bank for providing wrong figures during its tenure.

Gill said the performance of PTI government was magnificent as no match of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in foreign affairs and the performance of Pervaiz Khatak as KP chief minister remained excellent, whereas, the experience of Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood was better than the entire cabinet of the PMLN era.

He said the performance of Federal Minister Murad Saeed was obvious as he pulled the Pakistan Post from decline. Everyone praised Asad Umar and Sania Nishtar for their good work and education, he said.

Gill said that international institutions declared Dr Faisal Sultan as the best for controlling coronavirus and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry steered the state-run TV out of deficit with struggle.

Dr Shahbaz said that Prime Minister Imran Khan announced several welfare projects like Naya Pakistan, Qomi Sehat Card and Ehsaas programme. He said the prime minister was providing petroleum products 60 to 70 percent cheaper than in the world. He said that Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin is an honest person.