State Bank museum opens exhibition

KARACHI: The State Bank Museum launched a unique exhibition under the theme of Our Shared Cultural Heritage, showcasing tactual art for the blind, animations about fake banknotes and collection of coins embossed with the heads of Mahranis or empresses.The Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Dr. Reza Baqir, inaugurated an exhibition on Saturday at the State Bank Museum.

Addressing the audience, the SBP governor said that he believed there is a strong case to be made that museums are more relevant today than they ever have been. From addressing key social issues to transforming how we see the future, the museums have the power to reflect and shape our society.

He remarked that due to the revolution in technology the meaning and existence of museums is being questioned and challenged; however, modern technology is in fact playing a significant role in transforming museums.

These are no more mere spaces of looking and learning but are spaces of interaction, participation and engagement. Baqir appreciated the collaborative efforts of Karachi University, Manchester Museum UK and the British Council to bring this innovative exhibition to State Bank Museum and asked the people to take advantage of this unique opportunity to see the diverse accomplishments brought under one roof.

It will remain open for public from March 13 to 31 and comprises sections including a unique tactual art developed for visually impaired students inspired by Sadequain Paintings at State Bank Museum. Besides, social media animations to educate people about fake banknotes, activities and games for younger generation.

A special feature of the exhibition is the display of a unique collection of coins embossed with the heads of Mahranis or empresses who ruled over the region.

A delegation from Manchester Museum, UK, including Heritage Specialist, Ms. Juliet Dean will also visit the exhibition.

This exhibition is the culmination point of efforts started in 2021 when the Department of Visual Studies of Karachi University in partnership with the British Council collaborated with the State Bank Museum to identify innovative ways of engaging young people as a part of ‘Our Shared Cultural Heritage’ programme. Under this programme, 75 students from KU’s departments of Fine Arts, Graphic Design, Film and Animation worked on series of projects.