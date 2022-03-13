Notorious motorcycle cattle thief gang busted

MULTAN : Police busted a notorious motorcycle and cattle thief gang and recovered cash from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Saturday.
In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, Sadar Shujabad police launched a crackdown against criminals involved in cattle and motorcycle theft incidents.
The police busted Notorious Hussnain alias Buddi gang and arrested two members of the gang including the ring leader Husnain alias Buddi and Amjad alias Bobbi.
Police have traced five theft cases and recovered cash Rs 350,000 from their possession.
Further investigations were underway from the criminals and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources said.
