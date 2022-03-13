Launch of first ecotourism village on the cards

Islamabad : The launch of first ecotourism village in Kaghan Valley is on the cards to generate funds for ecological conservation and economic uplift of the local community.

According to the details, Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to inaugurate the ecotourism village that would attract local and foreign tourists to this area that is known for greenery, wildlife and natural environment.

The tourists will have a six-day trek on foot where they will also follow zero-waste policy for protection of the green area. It will involve responsible travel and sustainable transport, conserving the environment, and improving the wellbeing of locals in the area.

They will also have an option of a 2-hour journey from historic Monroe Track to the ecotourism village during which they will also observe green areas that have been restored under Ten Billion Tree Tsunami programme.

Eco-tourism is a type of tourism that uses sustainable transport and involves responsible and dependable travel to the natural area. This type of tourism specially focuses to conserve the environment and uplift the living standard of the local residents of the area.

An official said the eco-tourism would have minimum impact on the natural environment as the tourists would have to follow Travel Responsibly for Experiencing Ecotourism (TREK)–an initiative taken under the Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa Integrated Tourism Development (KITE) project.

He said “A strict implementation of bylaws to ensure preservation of green cover and cleanliness of tourist spots can help Pakistan capitalize the true potential of eco-tourism.”

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that “Eco-tourism is the strongest tool for sustainable forest management in Pakistan. We have revived and ecologically restored a village in Kaghan Valley that will help serve this purpose.”