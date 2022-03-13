SHC restrains builders from raising illegal constructions in Scheme 33, Paposh Nagar

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has restrained a private builder from raising any construction on a plot situated in Scheme 33 on main University Road in violation of the approved building plan and Karachi building and town planning regulations.

Hearing a petition on Friday against the unauthorised construction at plot A-23 in Rehman Villas situated on University Road, a division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi directed the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to ensure that no illegal construction shall be raised on the subject property in violation of the approved building plan.

The court observed that the SBCA shall take action for removal of the unauthorised construction in case of violation of the court orders and buildings bylaws.

A counsel for the petitioner submitted that the private builder was raising unauthorised and illegal construction in violation of the approved building plan and requested the high court to restrain the respondent from raising the construction.

The SHC issued notices to the private builder and others and called their comments on the next hearing.

The high court also issued a restraining order in respect of construction of a multi-storey building in the Paposh area and restrained a private builder from raising construction in violation of the approved building plan.

The petitioners had submitted that private builders had raised illegal construction of ground-plus-four storeys in the locality in violation of the approved building plan. They submitted that the building was situated in a residential locality where only ground-plus-one storeys were permissible and the respondents were raising the building in violation of the approved building plan.

The high court issued notices to the building control authority and others, and restrained the private builder from raising illegal construction in violation of the approved building plan as well as use of property for any commercial use.

The SHC directed the concerned sub-registrar to not register any documents of the subject buildings or any unit portion. The court also restrained the utility providing agencies from providing utility services to the building unless the SBCA had issued a completion certificate in accordance with the law.