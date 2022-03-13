Ahsan wins first two matches in ACBS C’ship

KARACHI: All the three participating Pakistani cueists got off to winning start in the 37th ACBS Asian Men Snooker Championship 2022 which got underway at Doha on Saturday.

According to the details shared by the Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA), Ahsan Ramzan, Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Sajjad extended their brilliant form into the continental event after having stolen the limelight in the World Men Championship which concluded at the same venue less than 24 hours ago.

Ahsan, the newly crowned world champion, began his Asian campaign by trouncing local lad Mansour Alobaidli in straight frames with the scores of 62-39, 97-16, 53-10, 101-15.

Asif, who was dethroned in the semifinals by his younger compatriot, overcame Aung Phyo of Myanmar 4-3 with the scores of 84-48, 42-68, 16-72, 87-27, 19-63, 68-43, 79-32.

Later in the evening, Ahsan demolished Mohamed Thaha Irshath of Sri Lanka 4-2 in his second match.

Sajjad also started off on a victorious note as he outsmarted Malkeet Singh of India 4-1.

A total of 44 cueists from 20 countries, divided in 11 groups, have entered the preliminary rounds of the Asian Championship. The top two cueists from each group will advance to the Round of 22. The event will conclude on March 16.