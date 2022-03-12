Aleem Khan meets Nawaz Sharif in London

LONDON: Disgruntled leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Aleem Khan met Pakistan Muslim League (N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London on Friday and discussed with the later the current political situation other than apprising the ill treatment meted out to him in PTI.

Interestingly enough, Aleem Khan had conveyed PM Imran Khan about his meeting with PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif in advance.

Aleem Khan spent exactly six hours with Nawaz Sharif after arriving in London on Wednesday; however, former finance minister Ishaq Dar, Hasan and Hussain Nawaz were also present in the three-hour meeting which started at 3pm and lasted at dusk, told the credible sources.

Geo and The News has also confirmed the placement of the meeting from sources inside Sharif family and Aleem Khan’s camp. The meeting was scheduled by mutual friends and only after an assurance Khan visited London. It’s learnt that Aleem Khan had also met Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore prior to his arrival in London.

During the meeting, Aleem Khan apprised Nawaz Sharif as to what had happened to him in the last three years and how he was victimised by his own party’s government, shared a credible source.

Surprisingly, Aleem Khan refused to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan prior to his visit to London. However, he sent a message to PM Imran Khan that he was going to meet Nawaz Sharif in London, told the sources.

Trusted sources have shared with Geo News that at least three high-powered delegations met Aleem Khan prior to his arrival in London. The govt delegates tried to convince Aleem Khan to meet Imran Khan and find a way forward and also told him that they were meeting him after taking the PM into confidence. Aleem Khan categorically refused to meet the PM, no matter the consequences he had to face, said the source.

At the same time, Aleem Khan was also meeting senior leaders of the PMLN. He held several meetings with Rana Sanaullah.

Hours before Aleem Khan flew to London to meet Nawaz Sharif, federal ministers Fawad Chaudhary, Pervez Khattack and Punjab Governor Chaudhary Sarwar met Aleem Khan with offer to meet the PM and assured him that all his demands would be accommodated.

Another high-powered meeting was held at the house of one of the advisors of PM Imran Khan. In this meeting, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and the advisor were present. They told Aleem Khan they were meeting him after taking PM Imran Khan into confidence.

The sources shared that Aleem Khan made it clear that he was unhappy with Imran Khan on a number of counts including his derogatory treatment at the hands of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Aleem Khan also told the government delegations that he believed that things were not being managed by the powerful quarters for the Khan government and that many big names would be leaving the party for being sidelined, shared the sources.

Aleem Khan told them, according to the sources, that they should convey to Imran Khan that he was going to London to meet Nawaz Sharif and there was no way back anymore. All sources confirmed Aleem Khan was categorical that PM Imran Khan, after coming to power, had changed and let him down. “Attempts were made to destroy me,” said Aleem Khan who told the delegates that he would not have been arrested without the approval of PM Imran Khan.

It’s understood that Rana Sanaullah and other PMLN leaders advised Aleem Khan that it would be best if he met Nawaz Sharif in person to take things forward. The meeting was arranged and then Aleem Khan flew to London.

Jahangir Tareen, who is currently staying in Oxford at his farm house, was not part of the meeting and sources close to him have confirmed that he’s taking rest.

News Desk adds from Karachi: PMLN leader Javed Latif, meanwhile, confirmed the meeting between Aleem Khan and Nawaz Sharif. While talking to a private news channel, Javed Latif said, “Not only the London meeting, I am also confirming some meetings in Pakistan. We have held several meetings.”