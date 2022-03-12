No logic in staying as ally without respect: Wajahat Hussain

GUJRAT: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PMLQ) leader and former federal minister Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain has said they have been an ally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for the last three years. “But if you do not get respect from a party, there is no logic in staying with it,” he added.
Addressing the party workers here on Friday, the brother of Ch Shujaat Hussain regretted that during the past three years, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) kept summoning his family members: sometimes Shujaat Hussain, sometimes Pervaiz Elahi and sometimes Moonis Elahi. “We will teach them how to give respect to others. If they don’t learn, then we will part ways with them,” Wajahat added. He hinted at ditching the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf if the government failed to honour its commitments with the party.
