If Zardari, N-League, Fazl guarantee, MQMP can go with opposition





KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan leader Wasim Akhtar has said the MQMP can go with the opposition parties if Asif Ali Zardari promises resolving the Sindh issues, and the PMLN and Fazlur Rehman act as guarantors. Speaking in Geo News programme ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Ke Saath’ on Friday, he said a meeting was held with Asif Zardari in a conducive environment, and they presented the Sindh issues and their solutions before him.



Wasim said it was decided in a meeting with the Chaudhry brothers that a final decision would be made after reaching an understanding with all stakeholders. He said if they wanted consultation with the MQMP, they would have to contact Muttahida first. If a decision is reached, they [PMLQ] might get chief minister’s slot [in Punjab]. He said the opposition had offered the Chaudhrys the slot. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was very much annoyed with the government and the prime minister. MQMP had also been showing its displeasure with the government consistently, he added. He said elections were around the corner, and they should also think about that now.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi told Shahzeb Khanzada that the MQMP’s viewpoint was right on the resources and problems of Karachi. He said the Muttahida had presented their genuine demands, which would be discussed. Abbasi said he did not know if the PMLQ had demanded the Punjab chief ministership. He said the Muttahida had talked to the PPP and Shehbaz Sharif, and they would be assured of guarantees after consultation with the senior party leadership.

PMLQ leaders Tariq Bashir Cheema and Ch Moonis Elahi held a lengthy consultative meeting with federal ministers on Friday. The PMLQ is likely to take final decision in next 48 hours. Cheema told Jang the joint opposition’s offer to them was Punjab CM’s office, while the government’s a lollipop.

Cheema said Asad Umar congratulated them. When asked why, Asad said the “PM had agreed to change the Punjab Chief Minister. Let the process of no-confidence complete”, Asad told them. “Are we kids to believe what the government decides after the vote on no-trust motion is decided”, he remarked.