Aleema Khan wants Bilawal to know facts before slandering her father

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan's sister, Aleema Khan hit back at PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, advising him to know historical facts before slandering her father.

Speaking to Geo News on Friday after Bilawal targeted her in a hard-hitting press conference, she said: “Bilawal should find out facts before slandering my father,” adding her father was an honest and respected person.

The PPP chairman had criticised PM Imran’s father Ikramullah Niazi and sister Aleema for making assets in the name of a small textile business. She said her father had quit his job in 1960 and started an engineering company. She said when her father left his job, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was practising law. “Bilawal son, you need to gather information about Pakistan,” she said.

Referring to the criticism levelled against her, Aleema said that she had been in the textile business since 1994. “The standard textile products are made by millions of workers through sewing machines,” she added.

"The people who work on sewing machines are the backbone of the economy," Aleema said. “It is unfortunate that those who work on sewing machines are ridiculed in the media. They are the backbone of the economy of Pakistan,” she said.