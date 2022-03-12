 
Saturday March 12, 2022
Multan lawyers observe strike

By Our Correspondent
March 12, 2022

MULTAN: Lawyers at the Lahore High Court (Multan bench) and Multan district bar on Friday observed strike in protest against the Islamabad Police for subjecting senior member of the Supreme Court bar and Senator Kamran Murtaza to torture.

The LHC lawyers observed strike after the hearing of urgent cases while the lawyers at the district bar observed a full-day strike.

