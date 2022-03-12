Ukraine’s Kostyuk slams tennis response to Russian invasion

INDIAN WELLS: Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk lashed out on Thursday at the tennis world’s response to the Russian invasion of her homeland, saying anti-war platitudes weren’t enough for a country plunged into turmoil and fear.

Kostyuk saved two match points in an emotional 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (8/6), 7-5 victory over Ukrainian-born Belgian Maryna Zanevska in the first round at the Indian Wells WTA Masters.

But she admitted that she thought about not taking the court at all over the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.