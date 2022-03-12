Board set to meet on 16th to discuss PSB’s restructuring

ISLAMABAD: The inaugural meeting of the recently constituted Pakistan Sports Board’s (PSB) Governing Board is set to be held on March 16 to discuss among the other things, the restructuring of the PSB according to the recently approved constitution.

The meeting was earlier scheduled for March 14 but due to the non-availability of some members, the meeting has been rescheduled for March 16 now.

The federal cabinet last month has given a go-ahead to the restructuring of the PSB, making what it called necessary changes in the constitution according to which the PSB will be administratively overhauled.

Thus the PSB Rule 1981 has been repealed, giving the entire power to the PSB Board to make adjustments and restructure the system. The newly-formed PSB Board has been made all the powerful to decide on the future formation of the PSB according to the given guidelines.

Clause 29 (b) of the new constitution says: Upon commencement of this Constitution, all employees of the dissolved Pakistan Sports Board shall be deemed to be employees of the Board and shall be subject to such terms and conditions of employment as may be determined by the Board’s subsequent to the commencement of this Constitution and shall retain no right to any office, posts, designation or terms of employment as were previously applicable to employees of the Board.

And (a) all existing assets, liabilities whether contractual or otherwise or rights therein, programmes, funds of the erstwhile Pakistan Sports Board shall be the assets, liabilities, rights, programmes, and funds of the Board constituted or reconstituted by or under this Constitution.

It is likely that the meeting would discuss the framework as how to move forward in this direction.

The new PSB Board also includes president Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) as its member. Earlier, there was no representation of the POA on the Board.

“We have made changes according to the requirements of the new PSB constitution that has been enforced now,” an IPC official said.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has been added to the Board while Athletics Federation (AFP) has retained its membership. Surprisingly, there is no representation of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) in the Board. Hockey being the national sport has been left out of the PSB Board.

Aqeel Karim Dhadhi has also been left out of the new setup.

“He has been of no use to the PSB Board. He is too busy and cannot devote time for sports,” one of the ministry officials said.

Following is the new formation: Minister in Charge of the administrative Division (president), Secretary of the Administrative Division (vice president).

Members: President Pakistan Olympics Association (POA), Director General Pakistan Sports Board, Chairman Higher Education Commission, Managing Director NESPAK or his nominee not below BPS-20 officer or equivalent, President/Secretary General of Athletics Federation of Pakistan, President/Secretary General of Pakistan Tennis Federation, President/Secretary General Services Sports Control Board, Barrister Muhammad Ahmed Pansota, Barrister Abid Shahid Zuberi.