Calligraphy moot attracts students, teachers

LAHORE:In connection with the ongoing conference Sarir-e Khama (Art of the Pen) at the College of Art and Design, University of the Punjab, Lahore, the fourth day was marked with calligraphy workshop.

A large number of people from different walks of life, teachers and students attended the workshop to learn calligraphy from national and international masters of this unique art form. Two sessions of workshops were held for the participants. Principal Prof Dr Sumera Jawad delivered the welcome address and famous calligrapher Prof Irfan Qureshi briefed the audience about the important aspects of the workshop and guided them on the preparation of traditional pen and ink, different types of calligraphy papers and various letters. Efdaluddin Kilic, a calligrapher from Turkey, briefed the participants about three major script styles, including Al-Raqa, Diwani, Thulth. Iranian calligraphers Kazim Khorasani and Mehsa Divaci introduced the participants to Iranian Nasta'liq. The conference and workshop shall continue till today (Saturday).

UVAS: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) is actively participating in the National Horse & Cattle Show 2022. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad attended the inaugural ceremony and visited the university’s stall where various dairy and meat (flavored milk, cheese, butter and meat cuts) have been exhibited for the attraction of the general public. Speaking on the occasion, the VC said that such activities boost livestock sector and national economy.

Meanwhile, Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Naveed Haider Sherazi along with director generals (Extension) Livestock Punjab and South Punjab also visited the stall. The secretary livestock said that he was happy to see UVAS manufacturing such quality dairy products. As part of the National Horse & Cattle Show 2022, the UVAS in collaboration with the Punjab government arranged a Dog Show on its City Campus sports ground. All breeds of dogs featured the show.