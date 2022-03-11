Book detailing life of a local Pir launched

Islamabad : A book based on the living conditions of ‘Baba Pir Alpa’ was also unveiled. The book based on the life situation of Hazrat Rai Jalal Khan ‘Baba Jee Alpial’ was written by Professor Tanveer Akhtar Alpial and Nasir Khan Alpial. On the 3rd annual conference of Pir Alpa was held at Basti Rai Jalal Khan, Chontra, Rawalpindi in memory of ‘Baba Pir Alpa’, the ancestor of Manj Rajput Alpial Tribe, says a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, head, Pakistan Sweet Home, Zamurud Khan said that Professor Tanveer Akhtar and Nasir Khan Alpial congratulations for writing an excellent book on the living conditions of our ancestors. The construction of Fatima Al-Zahra Maternal and Child Hospital, Chakri Road, Chontra under the auspices of Alpial Trust for the promotion of education and provision of health facilities is a commendable process.

Zamurud Khan said that our forefathers spent their life for the sake of God’s creation. Today is an honor for us that our children have the opportunity to read and follow the life of their elders.

Addressing the function, chairman Alpial Welfare Trust, Brigadier (r) Javed Alpial thanked the participants. He congratulated the organisers of the conference, members and office bearers of the Central Majlis-e-Shura Manj Rajput Alpial Tribe on the successful convening of the conference. At the end of the ceremony commemorative shields were also given to author of book.

Meanwhile, on the occasion, guests of the function PHA Chairman Asif Mehm­ood, Chairman Alpial Welfare Trust Brigadier Javed Alpial, Chaudhry Haq Naw­az, Vice Chairman, Zafar Ch­a­ud­hry General Secretary, Shabir Chaudhry Chairman Central ‘Majlis Shura Manj Rajput Alpial Tribe’.