General Qamar Javed Bajwa visits Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan, where the installation ceremony of Colonel Commandant of Punjab Regiment was held.

The COAS pinned the badges of rank on the shoulders of Lieutenant General Syed Muhammad Adnan as the 21st Colonel Commandant of Punjab Regiment.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS lauded the performance of all ranks of Punjab Regiment during peace and war. He also appreciated the morale and highest standards of training and operational preparedness of Punjab Regiment and stressed on the need to excel in professional pursuits in line with the latest trends.

The COAS paid rich tribute to the Shuhada and their families for their supreme sacrifices. He also laid floral wreath and offered Fateha for Yadgar-e-Shuhada.