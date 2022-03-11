Sports event concludes at Mardan jail

MARDAN: Two-day sports festival under the auspices of district sports authorities ended at Central Jail Mardan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IG Prisons Khalid Abbas Khan was chief guest on the occasion while Superintendent Mardan Jail Shoaib Amin, District Sports Officer Jamshed Baloch and others were also present on the occasion.

The festival featured cricket, tug-of-war and other competitions, which the prisoners thoroughly enjoyed. Khalid Abbas went round the jail, met prisoners, and inquired about their living conditions.

Speaking to the media, he said that as the Covid-19 rate had decreased in the country, sports events would continue throughout the province for the physical and mental development of prisoners.

He also announced a two-month remission in imprisonment for all convicted prisoners.