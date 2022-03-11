Imtiaz Shaikh reviews coal projects

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh has said that launching viable projects for utilisation of Thar coal reserves was in the best interest of the nation and it was a top priority of the Sindh government.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the Sindh Coal Authority Board at the office of the Sindh energy department on Thursday. The meeting was attended by Sindh Assembly members Qasim Siraj Soomro, Surender Valasai, Sindh Energy Secretary Abu Bakar Madani, the coal authority’s director general (DG) and other officials.

The energy minister said that the relevant officers should use their best abilities to make the coal projects a success. The coal authority’s DG briefed the meeting on the proposed plan to convert coal extracted in Tharparkar into various gaseous and liquid chemicals, and

fertilisers.