ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) delegation led by party’s President Shehbaz Sharif called on Jamaat Islami amir Sirajul Haq on Wednesday and sought support for the opposition’s no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, local media reported.

Shehbaz reached the residence of JI leader Mian Aslam here and the JI amir received him. PMLN spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb and Saad Rafiq were also with the opposition leader in the National Assembly.

“We have requested Sirajul Haq for JI support to the opposition’s move,” Shehbaz told media after the meeting. “It is the issue of the common man, which has suffered most and it is the reason of the opposition’s no-trust move,” the PMLN leader said.

“We want a fresh mandate to serve the countrymen,” he said. “It is our right to talk to every political party. We will also talk with the PTI people,” he further said. Siraj said that the government has failed as the life of the common people has become harder. The no-confidence move is a democratic procedure, “We have told Shehbaz Sharif that our party will take a decision over the suggestion after mutual consultation,” he said.

“Changing faces is not a solution, the system should be required to change,” the JI chief said. “We have suggested to Shehbaz if the system is not functioning, a new mandate from people and a new government will solve the problem,” he said. The JI chief also proposed election reforms, adding that without it holding election would not resolve the problem.