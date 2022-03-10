ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has claimed the opposition has secured the support of more than 172 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs).
He was speaking in Geo News programme Jirga anchored by Saleem Saafi. The programme would be aired on Saturday at 10pm. Fazlur Rehman, who is also chief of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, said the coalition government's allies were no more willing to support Imran Khan, adding that fragmentation had set in PTI's central and provincial governments. He said the PDM had encouraging contacts with PMLQ, GDA, MQMP, and BAP.
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said the no...
ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday said that 17 secret accounts of...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Wednesday decided to constitute a larger bench to hear a petition challenging the 25th...
ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court of Islamabad on Wednesday accepted President Dr Arif Alvi’s plea for waiver of...
ISLAMABAD: The meeting of Rules Committee to amend Judicial Commission of Pakistan Rules 2010 was held on Wednesday in...
ISLAMABAD: PMLN Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Wednesday said that Sumaira, a Pakistani woman detained in Bangalore, India,...
Comments