ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has claimed the opposition has secured the support of more than 172 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs).

He was speaking in Geo News programme Jirga anchored by Saleem Saafi. The programme would be aired on Saturday at 10pm. Fazlur Rehman, who is also chief of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, said the coalition government's allies were no more willing to support Imran Khan, adding that fragmentation had set in PTI's central and provincial governments. He said the PDM had encouraging contacts with PMLQ, GDA, MQMP, and BAP.