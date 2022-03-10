Blind murder case solved, 7 POs nabbed in Mardan

MARDAN: District police solved a blind murder case in which a complainant turned out to be the killer of his own brother while seven proclaimed offenders were also arrested along with arms, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Speaking to journalists, District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan said that he formed an investigation team after a case was registered, in which one Kamran reported the killing of his brother Imran at Shahbazgarhi Police Station recently.

“The investigation team first gathered pieces of evidence from the crime scene and while investigating the case, we also questioned Kamran as our investigators believed that Kamran’s statements are doubtful, he said, adding that later Kamran was grilled and he confessed to have murdered his own brother over certain domestic quarrels.

The DPO said that as part of the ongoing campaign against outlaws, the police also conducted raids in rural and urban areas of the district and arrested seven proclaimed offenders, their three accomplices, and two drug pushers and another 75 suspects for further investigations.He added that the cops also recovered 25 pistols, 3kg charas, a quantity of ice, one Kalashnikov, one Kalakov, two shotguns and hundreds of bullets of various kinds.Public forum held: Meanwhile, the police also held a public forum in the Hathian area of the district, where local elders and police officers spoke to the gathering. On the occasion, the police officials requested the local elders to blow the whistle on any crimes taking place in their areas and also to cooperate with the police in eliminating drugs for a safer future for the younger generations.