Online tax payment, vehicle registration systems launched

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department on Tuesday launched an online tax payment system, online motor vehicle registration system and universal number plates for vehicles.

A handout said a high-tech mobile-based application “Zama KP” has been developed for the online registration of vehicles and online payment of various taxes.

Initially, the app offers the facility of online payment of urban property tax and registration of motor vehicles for the consumers.

The online payment facility of token tax for motor vehicles is already available in the Zama KP App.

Now people can pay their taxes and register vehicles through mobile phones, and they would not need to visit the relevant offices.

In the next phase, this App could be used for online payment of taxes of other departments as well.

The centralized motor vehicle registration system will facilitate doing away with the district based vehicles registration and vehicles will now be able to get registration mentioning of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with no mention of the district.

A launching ceremony of online payment system, centralized registration system and universal number plates was held here.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was the chief guest.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister hoped the newly introduced online payment system and centralized motor vehicle registration would prove to be a milestone in providing improved services and facilities to the people.

He said effective use of information technology in government departments was an integral part of the E-governance policy of his government.

Mahmood Khan termed the centralized motor vehicle Registration system as an important step to provide facilities to the people and enhance tax base of the province.

He said the provincial government had fixed the registration fees of vehicles at rupees one only and urged upon the citizens to get maximum benefits of this facility and get vehicles registered in the province.

He also thanked partner organizations i.e. Sub National Governance Program and Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) for providing technical assistance for developing the online systems.

Cabinet members Muhibullah Khan, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Advisor to CM on Excise & Taxation Khaleeq-ur-Rahman, Members Provincial Assembly Ziaullah Bangash, Ghazan Jamal, Aysha Bano and relevant government functionaries attended the ceremony.