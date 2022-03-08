LAHORE: PMLN Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday strongly criticised Imran Khan in a series of tweets.

She said, "The one who tried to break other political parties is now begging his own party members to stay with him. Only Allah Almighty knows what will happen tomorrow, but whatever is happening with Imran Khan is nothing but a rewarding action,” she said.

Maryam said Imran Khan not only abused his political rivals but also other countries, questioning that who gave him right to harm Pakistan's interests in his political rivalry.

In another tweet, she said there are ups and downs in politics and government is a thing to come and go but arrogance and oppression come before man. For Nawaz Sharif, this was probably the most difficult time of his personal and political life, but, in spite of the worst of circumstances, none of his comrades left him as he respected everyone.

She continued to tweet that Nawaz Sharif dealt his opponents and enemies with patience and civility. “I have not been intimidated by power, I have not given threats, I have not been ridiculed. Seeing Imran Khan is a lesson.”

PMLN Central Vice President said, "Imran has been forced to think today when the mountain of arrogance and pride is coming to his door as he considered it an insult to shake hands. It is heartbreaking to see the people who have been criminally indifferent and negligent for four years, who have ruined lives of people with inflation and incompetence, are suddenly crying in the meetings. One moment of trying to break up other parties by using state power is now in the prayers for the members,” she said.

She further tweeted how a person lost his mental balance when he saw power being lost. He had neither moral values nor enmity nor did he have any respect for his position. First he abused everyone and then said that the state of Madina was the basis of morality. May Allah protect Pakistan from your evil @ImranKhanPTI.