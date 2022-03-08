ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday spoke with European Union (EU) Council President Charles Michel about the Ukraine situation and stressed urgent need for ceasefire and de-escalation.

The prime minister tweeted to say, “Earlier today I spoke with EU Council President Charles Michel about the Ukraine situation. Shared concern over continued military conflict, highlighted its adverse economic impact on developing countries, stressed urgent need for ceasefire and de-escalation”. “I emphasized the importance of humanitarian relief & reiterated call for a solution through dialogue & diplomacy. We agreed that countries like Pakistan could play a facilitating role in this endeavour. I look forward to close engagement to promote shared objectives,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, talking to journalists, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain also said the prime minister received a telephone call from EU president, who expressed desire that Pakistan should play a mediatory role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. “It is a big initiative that EU president has talked to the prime minister. And, the prime minister will now take practical steps thereon,” Fawad said. Separately, the prime minister said the government is completing low cost housing projects on priority basis and noted for the first time in the country, the provision of loans with subsidy on low cost housing has been ensured to the poor and middle class. “The development of South Punjab is one of the top priorities of the government,” he said while talking to Minister of State for Housing Muhammad Shabbir Ali Qureshi, who called on PM here.

The meeting discussed in detail the progress on ongoing development projects under the Ministry of Housing and they also discussed the ongoing development projects under the South Punjab package.