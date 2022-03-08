Half population received cash relief under Ehsaas during three years: Dr Sania Nishtar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar Monday said Ehsaas program being the largest social protection intervention in the country’s history has provided cash relief to half of the country’s population during the last three years.

She was speaking at the event on three years completion of Ehsaas program held here. The event was chaired by Prime Minister, Imran Khan. Reflecting on the program progress, Dr. Sania said, “Through Ehsaas, we are reaching out to 14 different disadvantaged groups particularly women and girls. We have institutionalized integrity frameworks, and data and technology driven systems to ensure transparency.

In three years, Ehsaas provided cash to half the country’s population?. She continued, ?Despite COVID-19, we have accomplished Ehsaas survey which is South Asia’s first digital census of national scale.