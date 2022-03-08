Two men shot dead in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A man allegedly killed his brother in Badaber while another person was shot dead over enmity on the Warsak Road on Monday. Police said one Zar Mohammad was shot dead allegedly by his brother Falak Niaz after an exchange of arguments in the limits of Badaber Police Station.

The deceased was arrested by police a few times in recent months. In another incident, an employee of the Cantonment Board Gul Nawaz was shot dead allegedly by rivals on the Warsak Road when he was coming to office. Meanwhile, one Yasin was wounded when armed robbers opened fire on his in the limits of Michni Gate while two others were wounded during aerial firing in weddings.