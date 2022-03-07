Opposition to return unsuccessful: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday claimed the opposition and its movement will go back home next week and their claims will fall flat.

In a tweet, the minister said Fazlur Rehman’s 48 hours and five days of Bilawal have fizzled out. “But, I am telling that next week, the opposition, including its movement, will go back home and their claims will fall flat,” he remarked. The minister maintained that the prime minister would undertake important visits after the OIC foreign ministers’ conference.

In another tweet, he said the Sindh rights march is the movement that was waiting for the land of Sindh. “All NFC money that should have been spent on Karachi and Sindh has been spent on the long march. Then, they will say that Sindh did not get resources,” he contended.

The minister said the people of Sindh can get facilities like that of the people of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa only if the PTI government is formed in Sindh after the Sindh rights march.