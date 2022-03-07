‘500-bed new hospital to be set up in Rawalpindi’

RAWALPINDI: Provincial Minister for Specialised Healthcare & Medical education Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that a 500 beds new District Headquarters Hospital would be set up in the Chakwal district, Rawalpindi Division, to help ailing segments of the society.

Talking to this agency, she said that facility of dialysis centre had been provided to the THQ, Kallar Kahar hospital, which was ample proof of commitment of the present government to provide primary health facilities to the common person.

She informed that the centre would be expanded soon as earlier the patients had to go for dialysis to the Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi.Dr Yasmin applauded the efforts of philanthropists who had provided funds for setting up the emergency block at the Kallar Kahar Hospital. She said that the facility for CT scans and MRI would soon be provided to the THQ, Kallar Hospital.

“State-of-the-art trauma centres would also be set up in the district Chakwal area, including in the area of Dullah,” she added.The minister said the best kind of healthcare facilities would be available to the people after the affiliation of different hospitals with Rawalpindi Medical University.