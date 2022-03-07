Shehbaz, Bilawal bar MNAs from travelling abroad

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have barred their respective Members of the National Assembly from travelling abroad and asked them to ensure their presence in Islamabad.

The move aims to stop the MNAs from becoming part of official delegations going abroad amid the possible submission of a requisition and a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly. “Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed all MNAs of the party to remain in Islamabad,” PPP Information Secretary Shahzia Atta Marri said on Sunday.

PMLN Information Secretary Marriyam Aurangzeb said the party members would not be part of any foreign tour nominated by the National Assembly Speaker. She said all members of the party had been instructed to stay in the country. “PMLN MNAs have been barred from traveling abroad at expenses from the national exchequer. We hope sensible members of the PTI will also refuse to be part of the tours,” she added.

Meanwhile, members of the joint opposition have started to gather in the federal capital for the success of the planned no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister, which may be tabled in the house on Tuesday or Wednesday.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is already in Islamabad while other leaders of the party have been directed to reach the capital to attend a parliamentary party meeting The meeting will be held at the residence of Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, to be presided over by Shehbaz Sharif and addressed by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. It will finalise details of the no-confidence motion, whether to be tabled against the Speaker or directly against the Prime Minister.

Sources said all possibilities including arrests of opposition MNAs by the government at various pretexts were also discussed. In case of arrests of MNAs and the Speaker not issuing production orders for them, a no-confidence motion could be tabled against the Speaker first. However, the final decision will be taken in the parliamentary party meeting.

Meanwhile, PMLN Punjab President Rana Sanaullah, Khwaja Saad Rafique and former Speaker Ayaz Sadiq were given a task to meet PTI parliamentarians, who were ready to support the opposition.