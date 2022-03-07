Three terror suspects arrested in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CDT) from Peshawar arrested three suspects in a raid in Landikotal Bazaar, police officials said on Sunday.

Shah Khalid Afridi, Station House Officer of Landikotal Police Station, told The News that a team of CTD officials conducted a raid in Landikotal Bazaar and arrested three suspected persons.

However, he said CTD had not informed Landikotal police about the raid.

The arrested persons were identified as Iqrar, son of Nasib Shah, Abbas, son of Rahat, and Said Muhammad. All were residents of Landikotal. It was alleged the arrested persons were behind terrorism incidents. They were shifted to Peshawar for interrogation.