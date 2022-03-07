Three terror suspects arrested in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CDT) from Peshawar arrested three suspects in a raid in Landikotal Bazaar, police officials said on Sunday.
Shah Khalid Afridi, Station House Officer of Landikotal Police Station, told The News that a team of CTD officials conducted a raid in Landikotal Bazaar and arrested three suspected persons.
However, he said CTD had not informed Landikotal police about the raid.
The arrested persons were identified as Iqrar, son of Nasib Shah, Abbas, son of Rahat, and Said Muhammad. All were residents of Landikotal. It was alleged the arrested persons were behind terrorism incidents. They were shifted to Peshawar for interrogation.
KARACHI: Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari started a historic long march from Karachi on...
MANSEHRA: Pakistan People’s Party provincial general secretary and former minister Shujah Salim Khan said on Sunday...
MANSEHRA: Applicants of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz who were denied election tickets, have announced to support...
PESHAWAR: The Population Welfare Training Institute Peshawar organized a five days training workshop on “Population...
KHAR: Seven teenagers sustained injuries when an explosive device exploded in the Tarkho area in Mamond tehsil in...
PESHAWAR: Amid the continuing protest by the teaching and non-teaching staff of the university, Vice-Chancellor of the...
Comments