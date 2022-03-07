No 100pc guarantee of no-trust motion’s success: Bilawal

LAHORE: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Sunday he could not guarantee 100 per cent success of the no-confidence motion.



Speaking to the media at the residence of Nadeem Afzal Chan, who announced leaving the ruling party PTI and rejoining the PPP, Bilawal said here that bringing a no-confidence motion was a difficult task, and he could not guarantee a 100 per cent success. However, he added, something would be done to deal with the puppet prime minister even if the no-confidence motion did not succeed.

“If we succeed, it will be a great achievement; but even if we fail, I will not back down and continue my struggle,” he vowed. He demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan resign from his post on his own. “If Imran Khan considers himself a public leader, he should resign and go to people and seek a new mandate for him,” he said, adding that “if Khan does not resign, the opposition will move against him and bring a no-confidence motion.”

He said he believed the government had lost majority. “We have forced the government to reach out to our members,” he claimed. The PPP chairman said that after the no-confidence motion was moved, everyone would see the neutrality of some quarters. He warned people against causing a fight between the PPP and the PMLN and said that whatever decision was taken by the joint opposition, they would accept it. Former spokesperson to Prime Minister and PTI ticket holder from an NA seat in Sargodha, Nadeem Afzal Chan expressed complete confidence in the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on theoccasion. He hosted a reception in the honour of PPP chairman at his residence, which was also attended by Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Nisar Khuhro, Chaudhry Aslam Gill and others. Bilawal and Nadeem Chan also discussed the current situation in the country.

Bilawal welcomed Nadeem Afzal Chan in the party-folds and predicted an early end to the present regime. He also stated that all those jiyalas who had chanted the slogan of 'Jeay Bhutto' should return to the PPP.

Later on, addressing a public gathering at Lower Mall, outside the historic Nasser Bagh Lahore as part of his ongoing Awami March against the PTI government, Bilawal said the puppet Imran Khan had no future in the country, and he would also flee to London after success of the no-confidence motion against him. “But I will always stay here with the people of Pakistan,” he added.

Promising the youth of Punjab a bright future under the PPP rule, the PPP chairman demanded free and transparent elections in the country. He said the selected prime minister deceived the youth the most through his false claims and promises before polls. He said the fan club of the PM had suffered the most due to his hollow slogans and lies he told to the youth of the country.

Bilawal claimed the poor had suffered a lot under the ‘selected’ prime minister’s rule. He said Imran Khan’s claim of reducing the petroleum products prices for the sake of the poor people was not true, as it were the gatherings of the PPP jiyalas which forced him to do so.

At the container, Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari was also present with Bilawal. Nadeem Afzal Chan, who announced joining the PPP on Sunday also welcomed by the crowd. Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, former speaker Sindh Assembly Nisar Khuhro, PPP Punjab leaders including Syed Hassan Murtaza, Chaudhry Manzur and others were also present.

According to a press release, issued later, the PPP chairman appealed to the people of Lahore and Punjab to once again support the party so that it could serve them and show all how a government was run. “The PPP is like a family, and we want the real representatives of people to be elected,” Bilawal said. There is an economic crisis in the country, and our foreign policy is confused. The selected PM had made the foreign policy a joke. The Jiyalas saved Pakistan in the past and would do so to him and Aseefa, he added.

The PPP leaders said people did not trust ‘selected’ PM and they would remove him when they reach Islamabad. “After removing him, we will carry out electoral reforms so that free and fair elections are held. The PPP is the only party that can form an Awami government,” he claimed. “No ministry is performing and he has given certificates to his ten miserably failing ministers. He has sent some such ministers to Sindh as well, but they also fear the power of Jiyalas,” said the statement.

Earlier, addressing his rally in Pattoki, Bilawal said puppet prime minister announced a package in Lahore but did nothing for farmers. He said Imran Khan had robbed people, and he had no future. He also said that they were going to Islamabad for accountability of U-turns man.

PPP senior leader Syed Khursheed Shah, meanwhile, said that no-trust motion was likely to be tabled before the National Assembly on March 8 or 9.

In an informal media talk, he said the opposition had completed the number game for success of the move, and added that a no-trust move would also be launched against National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

For the survival of the country, Imran Khan will have to resign, Khursheed was quoted as telling journalists. He said the no-trust move would be passed from the lower house of the Parliament.