Bilal, Zahra win national junior tennis titles

LAHORE: Bilal Asim and Zahra Suleman clinched the singles under-18 titles of the 3rd Tennis Lovers Junior National Tennis Championship 2022 that concluded here at Bagh-e-Jinnah’s PLTA Academy Courts on Sunday.

On the day, eight finals of different age categories were played.

In the Boys U-18 Final, Bilal Asim overcame Hamid Israr 6-3, 6-2. Similarly in the Boys U-18 Doubles Final, Bilal Asim and Hamid Israr beat Asad Zaman and Nadir Reza Mirza 6-4, 6-3.

The finals of the Girls U-18 had some fight for top honour and ultimately, Zahra came out winner. After losing the first set Zahra fought back to claim the next two and the title from her rival. Zahra Suleman beat Ashtafila Arif 3-6, 7-5, 10-3.

In the Boys U-16 Final, Bilal Asim beat Asad Zaman 6-0, 6-0.

In the boys U-14 Final, Nadir Reza Mirza beat Ahtesham Humayun 6-2, 6-2

In Boys U-14 Doubles Final, Ahtesham Humayun & Hamza Roman beat Abu Bakar Talha & Zohaib Afzal Malik 6-1, 7-5

In Boys / Girls U-12 Doubles Final, Abu bakar Talha & Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Omer Jawad & Ismail Aftab 6-0, 6-3

In Boys / Girls U-12 Final, Umar Jawad beat Zohaib Afzal Malik 6-2, 6-2

In Boys / Girls U-10 Final, M. shayan Afridi beat Hajra Suhail 4-1, 4-1

In Boys / Girls U-8, Aiman Rehan won Bronze medal, Ehsan bari silver and the Gold medal was claimed by Salman Pirzada.